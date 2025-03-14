Telsa Places Hold On Cybertruck Deliveries To Address Body Panels Falling Off

According to Tesla delivery agents, Cybertruck deliveries are on hold. There’s a containment hold as many owners are reporting trims flying off the supposedly ‘bulletproof’ electric truck.



Many Tesla Cybertruck buyers are taking to forums and social media to report that their deliveries are being pushed.



There are 8 Cybertrucks buyers waiting for deliveries who reported the delay on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum and many more on X and Facebook.



Most are being told by Tesla delivery specialists that there’s a “containment hold” on all Cybertruc deliveries.