Telsa Price Cuts Are Great for New Buyers But Leave Existing Owners In A Resale Freefall

Tesla decided once again that paid advertising will not be what it needs to succeed until the current quarter ends. Instead of trying to reach even more people living in North America, the EV maker adopted what could be an even better strategy – cutting MSRPs yet again. It's not looking good for existing owners who hoped their zero-emission Tesla EVs would hold their value better until the facelift eventually arrived stateside. The automaker applied new discounts to the Model 3 and Model Y. These two models are now cheaper. However, there is one exception. The non-Highland Tesla Model 3 now starts at $38,990 when ordered as a single-motor rear-wheel-drive sedan. If you are eligible for the EV tax credit, the price can drop to $31,490 after getting the tax return. That doesn't account for other incentives available locally. The Model 3 RWD used to have an MSRP of $40,240.



Read Article