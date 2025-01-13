Telsa Shifts Production Cybertruck Team Members To Model Y Assembly

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries began with fanfare and sales seemed to be off to a good start when it became America’s best-selling electric pickup in the second quarter of 2024. But after fulfilling the backlog of orders, demand seemed to decline, and it was made obvious when in early December of 2024, Cybertruck line workers were asked not to come to work for three days. The internal memo sent to employees in December also announced that there were going to be some team changes come January and workers a survey asking them what work assignments they preferred. Business Insider says that this has now been put into practice, and part of the Cybertruck production staff at Tesla’s Austin factory has been moved to Model Y assembly.



Read Article