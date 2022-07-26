Telsa To Begin Charging Customers For Navigation Services

Carmakers are head-on into subscription services, even when sometimes this means alienating their customer base. Tesla was among those that had a more careful approach toward subscriptions, only putting advanced features behind a paywall. This will change, though, as an essential service like navigation will no longer be free for life.



When Tesla started disrupting the automotive landscape with the Model S, it even included a free lifetime Supercharger subscription with the car, a feature that many still enjoy. Supercharging is no longer free with a Tesla vehicle, which should’ve been a clear signal that Tesla is looking to open new revenue streams. In the latest move, the EV maker cut the free navigation service to eight years after the car’s delivery for new vehicles sold after July 20, 2022.



