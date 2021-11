Tesla has decided to use its multi-camera system, the same system that powers Autopilot, TeslaCam, and Sentry Mode, to record Full Self-Driving Beta testers inside and outside their vehicle.

Interestingly, will Tesla is asking the owners to agree to being recorded, it seems they don't really have a choice, so long as they want to be an FSD Beta tester. This situation is similar to Tesla's Safety Score system.