Telsa's Berlin Gigafactory Progress Slowed Yet Again

According to the German media (Tagesspiegel), the Brandenburg's State Environment Agency has required Tesla to stop the installation of the manufacturing equipment in the paint shop and clearing the tree farm at the Tesla Giga Berlin until it makes a security deposit of €100 million ($123 million).

It seems that the project constantly moves forward and back. Just recently, the company received permission to clear an additional part of the tree farm, then it was blocked, and now it's not allowed altogether with the installation of the paint shop.



