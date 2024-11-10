Telsa's Giga Berlin Expands Workforce Making 500 Temp Workers Permanent

Tesla has announced that it will permanently hire 500 temporary workers at Gigafactory Berlin, a win for the local worker council.

Tesla made the announcement today (via Reuters)”



Tesla on Thursday said it would give permanent jobs from Nov. 1 to 500 temporary workers at its German gigafactory near Berlin, in what the U.S. electric carmaker called an “optimistic assessment of the further development of e-car production”.



The move was made at the request of the worker’s council at Gigafactory Berlin.