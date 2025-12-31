Telsa's Model Y Becomes The Best Selling Car For The 3rd Year In A Row

Agent009 submitted on 12/31/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:22:40 AM

Views : 676 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk has announced that the Tesla Model Y has become the world’s best-selling car by volume for the third consecutive year, capping 2025 with another dominant performance. 
 
The Model Y has now established an impressive streak that would otherwise have been impossible before Tesla. 
 
Musk posted on X: “Tesla Model Y is now officially the world’s best-selling car for the third year in a row!” The CEO’s comment echoed an update that Tesla included in its 2025 recap, which highlighted, among other things, the Model Y’s incredible streak. 
 


Read Article


Telsa's Model Y Becomes The Best Selling Car For The 3rd Year In A Row

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)