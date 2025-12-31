Telsa's Model Y Becomes The Best Selling Car For The 3rd Year In A Row

Elon Musk has announced that the Tesla Model Y has become the world’s best-selling car by volume for the third consecutive year, capping 2025 with another dominant performance.

The Model Y has now established an impressive streak that would otherwise have been impossible before Tesla.

Musk posted on X: “Tesla Model Y is now officially the world’s best-selling car for the third year in a row!” The CEO’s comment echoed an update that Tesla included in its 2025 recap, which highlighted, among other things, the Model Y’s incredible streak.