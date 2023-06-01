Tennessee Becomes First State To Charge Child Support If Parents Killed By Drunk Drivers

As of January 1, Tennessee became the first state in the U.S. to charge DUI drivers who cause a fatality child support for their victims’ surviving children. It’s a piece of anti-drunk driving legislation being considered across the country.

Ethan, Hailey and Bentley’s Law is named after three children who lost their custodial parents due to a drunk driver. Tennessee’s governor signed the bill into law last spring, but it didn’t take effect until Jan. 1. In 2023, anyone convicted of vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide in the state will be required to pay child support until the victim’s kids are 18.