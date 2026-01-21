Tennessee Police Release Phone App That Sends Alerts When You Should Be Paying Attention To The Road

Agent009 submitted on 1/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:13:54 PM

Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Police in White County, Tennessee, spent approximately $13,000 to fit their patrol cars with the necessary hardware for a digital siren. That's right, as high-tech as that sounds, the digital siren has a clear goal: to send notifications to people's mobile phones.
  
If you're annoyed by your phone buzzing all day long and would rather keep notifications off, you might want to enable them this time. An app called Digital Siren receives information from these patrol cars and sends you a notification when emergency vehicles are nearby.


Read Article


Tennessee Police Release Phone App That Sends Alerts When You Should Be Paying Attention To The Road

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)