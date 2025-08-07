Tennessee Teens Convicted Of Bullying Could Lose Their Drivers License For A Year

Agent009 submitted on 7/8/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:43:39 AM

Views : 380 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Teen drivers in Tennessee may want to think twice before engaging in bullying, online or otherwise. That type of behavior could end up getting their car keys taken away. A new bill signed into law says that those convicted of bullying or even cyberbullying can lose their driving privileges for up to a year.

 
First-time offenders can still apply for a restricted license, and lawmakers are already discussing the possibility of permitting travel to counseling sessions under future revisions.


Read Article


Tennessee Teens Convicted Of Bullying Could Lose Their Drivers License For A Year

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)