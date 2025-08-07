Tennessee Teens Convicted Of Bullying Could Lose Their Drivers License For A Year

Teen drivers in Tennessee may want to think twice before engaging in bullying, online or otherwise. That type of behavior could end up getting their car keys taken away. A new bill signed into law says that those convicted of bullying or even cyberbullying can lose their driving privileges for up to a year.
First-time offenders can still apply for a restricted license, and lawmakers are already discussing the possibility of permitting travel to counseling sessions under future revisions.
