Terrorists Run Wild And Vandalize Over 80 Cars At Canadian Tesla Dealership

Tesla’s ongoing battle with vandalism and protests seems to be showing no signs of letting up, and if anything, it’s only getting worse. In what’s possibly one of the largest attacks we’ve heard of so far, at least in terms of the sheer number of vehicles affected, over 80 Tesla cars were damaged at a dealership in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday.
 
Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of vandalism at the Tesla dealership. Upon arrival, officers discovered that over 80 Tesla vehicles parked outdoors had been damaged, including deep scratches, punctured tires, and possibly other forms of destruction.


