Tesal Sends In Untrained Service Workers To Fix Tesla Vehicles

Tesla is sending some of its employees who are not in service and are untrained to work on cars into service centers to fix vehicles. It looks like Tesla’s service issues are bigger than we thought.

Earlier this month, we reported on CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla is working on service in North America and how Telsa is aiming to make the majority of appointments same-day repairs. As we noted, it is much needed since Tesla’s customer fleet is growing much faster than its service infrastructure.

Last week, the CEO also held a companywide meeting at Tesla where he said that the automaker wants to ‘revolutionize’ service with bigger centers and more specialization.