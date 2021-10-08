Tesla 2020 Impact Report Confirms All Scrapped EV Batteries Are Recycled

Tesla’s business is built on the strength of the company’s battery innovations. From the days of the original Roadster to the launch of the Model S Plaid this year, it was evident that Tesla’s battery technology is a critical factor that allows the company to maintain its lead against competitors in the sustainable transportation market. Batteries, however, still tend to attract criticism, and a key talking point for anti-EV groups usually includes claims about how batteries could not be recycled. This idea was soundly debunked by Tesla in its 2020 Impact Report, with the company stating that 100% of its scrapped batteries are recycled, and 0% end up in landfills. In the recently-released document, Tesla stated that it had established an internal ecosystem to re-manufacture batteries coming from the field to Tesla service centers.



