Tesla 3rd Generation Compact EV Prototype Caught Testing

Tesla is nearing the production of the refreshed Model 3, known internally as "Project Highland." Prototypes of the new models have been buzzing around for some time, but none was as intriguing as this weirdly-looking fellow. The shape and details indicate that this is no Model 3 refresh prototype but a test mule for the upcoming Gen-3 compact EV. Tesla is speeding up the development of the refreshed Model 3, with many prototypes recently seen testing on public roads. Rumor has it that production is already underway at Giga Shanghai, while others claim the Project Highland cars will arrive in the US this summer. If that's the case, more prototype testing makes little sense, as Tesla should've figured out everything by now. Yet, testing didn't stop, which indicates that Tesla either didn't finalize Project Highland development or it's testing something else.



