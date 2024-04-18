Tesla Accidentally Spills The Beans With Model 3 Performance Name And Specs

Tesla accidentally revealed some of the updated Model 3 Performance specifications through its online configurator in the UK. Although these are not guaranteed to be the final specifications, they offer a glimpse into what to expect from the most powerful Model 3 ever produced.

Tesla Model 3 Performance's launch is imminent, as hinted by many reports in the past month. The EV maker even held a media event in Malibu on April 1, inviting journalists and influencers to test the refreshed Performance model. That was the best occasion to see the design changes brought by the sportiest variant of the electric sedan.

Later, European homologation documents confirmed some of the key details of the upcoming Model 3 Performance. These include the 261-kph (162-mph) top speed and the 528 km (328 miles) WLTP range. The documents also revealed the maximum power of the Model 3 Performance, which is 618 horsepower. The figure aligns with a previous leak from a Korean Ministry of Environment filing.