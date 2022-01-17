Tesla Actively Avoids Sourcing Key Minerals From China

A recently shared report has indicated that Tesla is looking to source some key battery materials such as graphite from locations outside China. Among these is reportedly one of the world’s largest graphite mines in Balama, Mozambique, which is operated by Australia’s Syrah Resources. Tesla has signed an agreement to acquire about 80% of the output from Syrah’s processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, starting in 2025. As per a report from The Associated Press, Syrah’s Louisiana plant sources its graphite from the company’s Balama, Mozambique mine. The value of the deal has not been shared to date. While the agreement has been signed, the Australian miner would still be required to ensure that the graphite from its Mozambique mine meets Tesla’s standards.



