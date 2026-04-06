Tesla Adds $15,000 Surcharge For Buying Remaining Model S Or Model X Vehicles Out Of Inventory

Tesla decided that it wants more money for its end-of-life Model S and Model X EVs. The carmaker added a $15,000 surcharge to the remaining cars in its inventory, although this has nothing to do with the Luxe Package. Following this price hike, the Model S starts at $109,990, whereas the cheapest Model X is $129,900. Tesla fans have often mocked predatory practices by traditional car dealers, contrasting them with the frictionless online buying experience offered by Tesla. In all fairness, dealers are infamous for their markups and surcharges that can hike up prices of the most in-demand vehicle models. However, it turns out Tesla is no stranger to such practices.



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