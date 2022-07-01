Tesla Adds 200MHh Of Energy To Texas Power Grid With New Megapack

Tesla recently uploaded a video introducing its latest energy storage project in Angleton, Texas. Tesla installed 81 Megapacks in Angleton totaling 200 MWh of energy. According to Tesla, the Megapack storage project will allow Angleton to participate in the energy storage market and support the Texas grid during outages. Tesla’s video reminded people of the Texas Big Freeze in February 2021, when parts of the state lost power for three days. With Angleton’s Megapack project, Tesla can help support the grid in Texas during events like the Big Freeze.







