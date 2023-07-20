Tesla Adds Charge Using Solar For Those That Absolutely Want To Be Green

Tesla consistently rolls out software updates, and the latest has brought several new features to the fray, including a "Charge on Solar" function that lets owners charge using only renewable energy. By using this, your Tesla - be it a Model 3, Model Y, or one of the larger vehicles - can charge using excess energy produced by Tesla's solar system. Unfortunately, 2012-2020 Model S and 2015-2020 Model X vehicles are incompatible.

Here's how it works. Setting it up is easy enough. Select your vehicle in the Tesla app, and tap "Charge in Solar."

From here, you will follow the prompts to set your charging location and charge limits. Every time the vehicle is plugged into the chosen location, Charge on Solar is automatically used to charge your Tesla to the chosen limit, using only energy gleaned from the sun.