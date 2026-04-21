Tesla Admits Charging Modules Are Failing On Cybertrucks - Will Fix On A Case By Case Basis

Tesla is risking a backlash from Cybertruck owners affected by Power Conversion System (PCS) failures. This prevents trucks from using Level 2 (AC) charging. While Tesla is aware of these issues, it has only offered a fix on a case-by-case basis rather than issuing a recall to replace the faulty parts across the fleet. Tesla fans are always happy that the EV maker has far fewer recalls than other carmakers. On the other hand, critics point out that Tesla prefers to deal with failures quietly by forcing owners to sign NDAs. This makes it appear that Tesla EVs have fewer problems than other car models. It also allows Tesla to address failures without notifying the NHTSA and issuing a recall.



Read Article