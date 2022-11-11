Tesla Allows Salvaged Vehicles Back On The Supercharging Network If They Meet Certain Conditions

Many small companies and individuals thrive by buying salvaged vehicles and repairing them. Those trying to do the same with Tesla vehicles were dealt a blow in 2020 when Tesla blocked access to Superchargers (and even third-party fast charging) to all salvaged cars. Not only that, Tesla also refused to update ownership records or activate the smartphone applications, according to Teslarati. The app is mandatory to use certain functions.



Tesla claimed it denied fast charging to salvaged vehicles for safety reasons because the crash might have compromised the battery or other components. Of course, this doesn’t explain the more drastic measures, like refusing to update ownership records. As you can imagine, without fast charging access and crippled functionality, salvaged Teslas were no longer attractive to repair and sell.





