Tesla Already Dominating EV Sales In Germany And New Gigafactory Hasn't Even Opened Yet

Tesla sales in Germany are going strong, with the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover commanding a lead in the country’s electric vehicle segment. This is quite an impressive accomplishment for Tesla, especially considering that its local EV production facility, Gigafactory Berlin, is yet to commence operations. Monthly sales data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for February 2022 revealed that Tesla saw 3,690 Model 3 registrations last month, making it the most popular electric vehicle in Germany. Its stablemate, the Tesla Model Y crossover, on the other hand, saw 2,254 registrations in February 2022, putting it in second place. Tesla’s numbers are particularly noteworthy since the Model 3 and Model Y held a considerable lead over the 3rd-best-selling EV in the country, the more affordable Fiat 500, which saw 1,392 registrations over the month.



Read Article