Tesla Analyst Claims Landmark Hertz Deal Is Essentially Bogus

As you probably already know, Hertz purchased 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans for use in a new rental program. The company is also offering them at a discount to Uber drivers. We've already read stories about people renting a Tesla from Hertz, and we've learned about some Uber drivers giving the EVs a try. That said, it will be a long time before Hertz gets all of its Teslas. In the meantime, the rental company may be ordering more for the future. It appears to have the program all set up, and people who have tried it have shared positive vibes.



Read Article