Tesla And Big Oil Labeled As Companies That Undermine Democracy Around the World

Tesla has been named as one of a group of companies that undermines democracy around the world in a new report. The EV maker is joined on the wall of shame by Exxonmobil, Amazon, Meta, mining giant Glencore and the private equity firm Blackstone.

The study, conducted by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), says Tesla earns its place on the naughty list in part thanks to its union opposition in America, Germany and Sweden. The ITUC also pointed out CEO Elon Musk’s personal opposition to unions, which he claimed create “a lord and peasants sort of thing,” and reminding us that he called Swedish workers “insane” for striking against the company.