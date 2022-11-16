Tesla And Land Rover Lead The Rest In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Agent009 submitted on 11/16/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:37:58 AM

Views : 216 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fifteen cars achieved a perfect five-star score in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing, including the new Range Rover, new Honda Civic and Tesla Model S.

The Model S scored well across the board, achieving 94% for adult occupants, 91% for child occupants and 85% for vulnerable road user protection. It also scored a near-perfect 98% for its safety assist systems.

Land Rover’s new Range Rover hit 84% for adult occupants, 87% for child occupants and 82% for its safety systems, while its vulnerable road user score measured in at 72%.

Read Article


Tesla And Land Rover Lead The Rest In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)