Tesla And Land Rover Lead The Rest In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Fifteen cars achieved a perfect five-star score in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing, including the new Range Rover, new Honda Civic and Tesla Model S.



The Model S scored well across the board, achieving 94% for adult occupants, 91% for child occupants and 85% for vulnerable road user protection. It also scored a near-perfect 98% for its safety assist systems.



Land Rover’s new Range Rover hit 84% for adult occupants, 87% for child occupants and 82% for its safety systems, while its vulnerable road user score measured in at 72%.



