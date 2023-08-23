Tesla And Lexus Tops In 2022-2023 ASCI Luxury Car Satisfaction Study

Tesla, the maker of the so-called S3XY lineup of all-electric vehicles, together with Lexus, the maker of the RZ450e crossover, are the highest-ranking luxury car brands in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2022-2023, the results of which were published yesterday.

In this latest installment of the study, Lexus scored 83 percent on a 100 percent scale, down 1 percent from last year, while Tesla gained 4 percent to come to a tie with the Japanese automaker.

Second place went to Cadillac, with 82 percent, up 3 percent from last year, while third place was a tie between Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, all with a score of 80 percent. Acura scored 79 percent, down 4 percent from last year, and occupies last place in the luxury segment of the study.