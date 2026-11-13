Tesla And SpaceX Merger May Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:47 AM

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Tesla and SpaceX are moving closer to a combination, with a deal announcement possible as soon as December, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies have also discussed a scenario in which the announcement slips into early 2027. Discover Luxury
 
Boards and advisers on both sides are now working through the terms of the deal and the governance structure of the combined company, according to the report. One open item is how many SpaceX shares Tesla investors would receive. Bloomberg had previously reported that the two companies were aiming to announce a deal in the first half of next year and close it before the end of President Donald Trump’s term, so a December announcement would pull that schedule forward by months.
 


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Tesla And SpaceX Merger May Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

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