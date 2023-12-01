Tesla Angers Existing Chinese Owners After Price Cuts

Several dozen Chinese Tesla owners are protesting over recently announced vehicle price cuts they failed to receive when they purchased their EVs only a few months ago. Per, the protests have been taking place at a Shanghai delivery center and in other cities, including Henan, Wuxi, and Hangzhou.

This is not the first time Tesla has faced customer backlash over price cuts in the world's biggest automotive market, but this recent bout is something different. The spontaneous protests are ongoing as owners are demanding to receive the same rebates Tesla is currently offering new buyers.

One Model Y owner says he purchased his vehicle only in September at full price and feels the current situation is extremely unfair.