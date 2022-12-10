Tesla Annihilates Luxury Car Segment Sales In Third Quarter

After trailing rival BMW in quarterly sales for more than a year, Mercedes-Benz rallied in the second quarter. But BMW grabbed the lead back in the latest quarter.

BMW deliveries inched 3.2 percent higher to 78,031. Meanwhile, Mercedes sold 72,389 vehicles — up 31 percent— in the July-to-September period.

For the year, BMW remains ahead with a 16,905-vehicle lead over Mercedes. The Mercedes figures exclude commercial trucks and vans, which Automotive News does not consider luxury vehicles.

As of late September, BMW had a 31-day supply of vehicles compared with Mercedes’ 44-day supply, Cox’s analysis showed.