Tesla Apologizes To The People Of China For Quality Issues

Tesla’s quality issues here and overseas are nothing new, though they seem to be coming to a head in China, where a woman was detained this week for protesting brake failures at Auto Shanghai. Now Tesla has a new message: Tesla is sorry.

Tesla has been under fire not only from the protester but also from the Chinese state itself, in the form of Xinhua, the state-run news agency, publishing a story Tuesday saying that the quality of Teslas needed to be improved. That was followed by a statement from an arm of the ruling Communist Party that said that Tesla hadn’t respected consumers or bothered to fix problems with its products.



