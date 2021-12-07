Tesla Appeals To Conspiracy Theorists With New Bioweapon Defense Mode

Earlier this year, Tesla started rolling out the Made-in-China Model Y to local customers. Unlike the US-made version of the all-electric crossover, the Model Y produced in Gigafactory Shanghai was equipped with a large HEPA filter and a dedicated Bioweapon Defense Mode. Recent images shared of a Model Y produced at the Fremont Factory suggest that the highly-regarded feature is now rolling out to Tesla’s US-made crossovers as well. Electric vehicle group The Kilowatts shared the initial photo of a US-made Model Y with Bioweapon Defense Mode on Twitter. The Model Y in question, a Long Range Dual Motor variant, was built at the Fremont Factory in July 2021. With this in mind, it appears that California-made Model Ys delivered this quarter would likely include a dedicated Bioweapon Defense Mode function.





BREAKING: New Tesla Model Ys are being built with Bioweapon Defense Mode!

This feature uses HEPA filters to provide hospital grade air quality.

It’s been standard in Model S/X for a while now but this is the first time we’re seeing it in a Model Y! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ZNWgo6fjje — The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) July 12, 2021



