Tesla Applies For Approval Of Sensor To Detect Children Locked In A Hot Car

Tesla is working on a new motion-detection sensor that could detect a child left behind in a hot car.

According to Reuters, the company is seeking approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to market the technology, which would use unlicensed millimeter-wave radar sensors designed to operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules.

In its application, Tesla said the device could be used to “reduce the risk of pediatric vehicular heatstroke, protect vehicle occupants from injury through advanced airbag deployment and seatbelt reminders, and enhance theft prevention systems.”



