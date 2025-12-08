Tesla Applies To Be An Energy Supplier In The UK

Elon Musk’s Tesla has applied to the British energy regulator for a license to supply electricity to households in the United Kingdom.

If approved, it would enable Tesla to compete with a host of big energy firms that currently supply the vital utility to properties across England, Wales and Scotland.

The application to UK energy regulator Ofgem was lodged at the end of last month by Tesla Energy Ventures Limited, which is based in Manchester. The official document was signed off by Andrew Payne, who is cited as the company’s director. His LinkedIn page shows him as listed as head of energy for the EMEA region of Tesla.