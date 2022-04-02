Tesla Applies To Build Massive Cathode Factory Next To Texas Gigafactory

Tesla has applied to build a giant new facility, seemingly to produce cathode materials for battery manufacturing, next to “Gigafactory Texas” in Austin.

In 2020, Electrek first revealed that Tesla is going to build its next Gigafactory in Austin. Later, it was confirmed that Tesla acquired over 2,000 acres of land around the Colorado River east of the city. Two years later, Tesla has now built a giant building for the main factory at what is now called “Gigafactory Texas”.

Last month, it was confirmed that production of the Model Y has started at the new factory, and the automaker also deployed part of a battery cell production in the building. But with over 2,000 acres, Tesla has been expected to deploy several new projects around the main factory.