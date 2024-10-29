Tesla Applies for Permits To DOUBLE The Size Of Texas Gigafactory

Tesla has applied for permits to double the size of Gigafactory Texas in Austin as it adds new vehicle production.



Tesla loves large factories. Each one of its factories ranks amongst some of the largest buildings on the planet, and they are still growing. Gigafactory Texas already spans over 5 million square feet.



Now, The Austin Business Journal reports that Tesla filed 10 new applications with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation last week to double the size of the Austin factory.