Tesla Approved For $7500 Tax Credit On Fictional Cybertruck Model

The recently launched Tesla Cybertruck has been officially approved for the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2023.



According to the U.S. Department of Energy info, based on the Internal Revenue Service data as of December 7, 2023, two Tesla Cybertruck versions qualify for the full $7,500 incentive: the all-wheel drive version and the top-of-the-line, tri-motor Cyberbeast version, while the rear-wheel drive version has not been listed yet. This version is planned for 2025, so more clarity may come later.



The incentive is available only for pickup trucks with a price that does not exceed $80,000, which is probably the most crucial factor here because no Cybertruck sold in 2023 might meet that requirement.





