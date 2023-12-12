Tesla Argues In Court That California Approved Of Autopilot Name So It Can't Be Held Liable For False Advertising

Tesla is arguing that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) had an opportunity to object to the names “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” when they were released in 2014 and 2016 respectively, so the regulator shouldn’t be able to penalize it over accusations of false advertising today.



Last month, the California DMV filed a motion accusing Tesla of misleading customers with its claims regarding its advanced driver assistance systems. The DMV took issue with the company’s statements that “the system is designed to conduct short and long-distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver’s seat.”





