Tesla Asks Canadian Government To Be Excluded From 100% Chinese EV Tariff

Agent009 submitted on 8/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:39 AM

Views : 286 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: ca.finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Before Canada said this week it was imposing a 100% duty on Chinese-made electric vehicles, Tesla approached Ottawa and asked for a lower tariff on its autos, a Canadian government source said on Wednesday.
 
Canada, following the lead of the United States, said on Monday it was setting the tariff for all Chinese-made vehicles sold in the country because of what it called China's intentional, state-directed policy of over-capacity.
 
The duties - effective Oct. 1 - apply to all EVs shipped from China, including those made by Tesla. In June, Ottawa had flagged its intention to impose duties.


Read Article


Tesla Asks Canadian Government To Be Excluded From 100% Chinese EV Tariff

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)