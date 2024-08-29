Tesla Asks Canadian Government To Be Excluded From 100% Chinese EV Tariff

Before Canada said this week it was imposing a 100% duty on Chinese-made electric vehicles, Tesla approached Ottawa and asked for a lower tariff on its autos, a Canadian government source said on Wednesday.

Canada, following the lead of the United States, said on Monday it was setting the tariff for all Chinese-made vehicles sold in the country because of what it called China's intentional, state-directed policy of over-capacity.

The duties - effective Oct. 1 - apply to all EVs shipped from China, including those made by Tesla. In June, Ottawa had flagged its intention to impose duties.