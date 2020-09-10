Tesla Asks For Approval To Make Batteries At Texas GigaFactory

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:02:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 286 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc.

’s new factory in Austin, Texas, won’t build only the Cybertruck: State filings suggest the company also plans to make batteries on site as part of an ambitious strategy to further integrate its supply chain.

“The facility is proposing to operate a cell-manufacturing unit to produce the battery packs that are installed in the vehicle,” says an 188-page air-quality permit application filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The documents Bloomberg reviewed were filed between July and September.



Read Article


Tesla Asks For Approval To Make Batteries At Texas GigaFactory

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]