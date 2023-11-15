Tesla Backs Off Resale Clause For Cybertruck Buyers

Tesla has updated its motor vehicle order agreement terms and conditions to prevent scalpers.



We've heard of unscrupulous folks making a quick buck on iconic and sought-after rides before, but Tesla seeing the need to stave away resellers is a sign that the controversial Cybertruck may not be spared from the madness.



Yes, the update to the order agreement applies to the first few units of the Cybertruck. That tracks, too, since we've already seen an insane amount of interest in the model even years before its upcoming November 30 launch.





Read Article