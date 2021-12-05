Tesla Backseat Driver Arrested In San Francisco, Released And Goes Right Back To Doing It Again

The Tesla driver who has been spotted driving his Model 3 from the backseat several times in the Bay Area over the last few weeks has been arrested.

But he has already been released and claims to be back at it



Last week, Electrek put a new Tesla owner on blast for being filmed in the Bay Area on several occasions driving on the highway while being in the backseat of his vehicle.

It goes against Tesla’s instructions on how to use Autopilot, but more importantly is considered dangerous driving and illegal.