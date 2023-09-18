Tesla Bans Owner From Supercharging After Clerical Error

Tesla’s customer service team has once again proven to be unresponsive to customer complaints. The latest example of its lack of concern for its drivers comes from Scottsdale, Arizona. Erine Erickson, the owner of a Tesla Model 3, says that her vehicle was barred from using the automaker’s Supercharger network after going in for warranty repairs. The problems started in August, when her battery died. Fortunately, she was able to get it replaced at no cost, but when she got it back and tried to charge at a public station, she found out that she couldn’t. She told AZ Family that other drivers at the Supercharger came over to try and help her out, but no one could find a solution.



