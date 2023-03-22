Tesla Becomes The Fastest Growing Automaker In Europe

Tesla sales in Europe during February made the American company the fastest-growing automaker on the continent, according to new data from the European Union. Tesla has long been the dominant EV seller in the United States, but in Europe, it has faced significantly more competition, and the difference in marketshare between the two regions is stark. Tesla still accounts for nearly two-thirds of EV sales in the United States, whereas in Europe, Tesla doesn’t even account for a quarter. Ironically, despite the increased competition in Europe, Tesla seems to be gaining ground, as new data initially reported by Barrons shows that it was the fastest-growing automaker in February.



