Tesla Becomes The Most Sought After Brand On the Planet

Tesla is the most wanted car brand in the US, and the world, according to a new study of Google search data.

Auto Trader released a new study analyzing Google search data of people searching to buy vehicles from specific brands.

In the US, Tesla was the most searched car brand in half of the states, including some of the most populous ones like California and New York:

Tesla came out as the car make people are looking to buy the most in the USA, topping the tables as the most searched for car for sale in 25 of the 50 states, including Pennsylvania, Illinois and Arizona. There are over 60,000 searches for ‘Teslas for sale’ in the USA each month and Tesla’s popularity is good news for the EV market, showing that there is a sustained appetite for electric vehicles in major auto countries.







