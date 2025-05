Tesla has finally started accepting Cybertruck trade-ins, a year and a half after deliveries of the controversial electric pickup began in late 2023. However, as some owners who are looking to part ways with their stainless steel EVs discovered, depreciation hit the Cybertruck hard.

One member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum got a trade-in estimate from Tesla of $65,400 for his 2024 Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive Foundation Series with just 6,211 miles on the odometer.