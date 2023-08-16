Tesla Begins Accepting Reservations For Model 3 Highland

Tesla is readying the revamped Model 3 for the first customer deliveries as rumors from China intensify. Production appears to be already underway at Giga Shanghai. New reports from local media claim deliveries start in two weeks, while some stores are already accepting reservations for the new model. Rumors about the refreshed Tesla Model 3, also known as Project Highland, have intensified in the past two months. Not only that but more prototypes were spotted on the streets, including in China. Although the production of the revamped model is expected to first debut at Giga Shanghai, we've seen very few pictures and videos of Model 3 prototypes. This could have been the result of a more secretive Chinese society, although this theory was proven wrong. In the past few days, several Project Highland prototypes were spotted testing on public roads in China.



