Tesla Begins Blacklisting Owners That Sell Their Cybertrucks

Tesla is not just going to sit and watch Cybertruck owners make a profit out of selling their EVs online for staggering prices. A customer who tried to sell his pickup truck has just been blacklisted.

It was just a matter of time before Tesla would go out there chasing Cybertruck flippers and punish them according to the purchase contract. There is a clause in the contract that prohibits the resale during the first year of ownership and threatens with financial penalties.

However, now they have switched the strategy of their no-resale policy during the first year of ownership and go for blacklisting customers who sell the long-awaited Cybetruck that they are building at the Giga Texas. Deliveries started on November 30, 2023, with the first ten customers receiving their vehicles.