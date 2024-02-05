Tesla Begins Cancelling NYC Supercharger Installations

Elon Musks move to lay off most, if not all, of Tesla's Supercharging team today came as a total shock to the auto industry and EV drivers everywhere, even if he did imply that construction projects would continue. But InsideEVs has learned that at least four sites in New York City were canceled this morning, leaving several of them potentially open to other charging companies building there instead. Moreover, the cancellations of the four sites raise questions about what's happening to planned Supercharger locations across the rest of the country and the world, now that Tesla's charging team is either considerably smaller or nonexistent.



