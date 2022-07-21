Tesla Begins Cutting Back Standard Connectivity Options

Agent009 submitted on 7/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:15 AM

Views : 240 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

he final day to purchase a Tesla with lifetime Standard Connectivity for free has passed. The automaker no longer offers lifetime Standard Connectivity on any vehicle orders placed after July 20, 2022. It will expire after eight years.

Tesla offers two connectivity packages with its vehicles: Standard and Premium. Tesla says that the features are “an important part of all Tesla vehicles, further enhancing the driving experience by providing access to features that require data usage — including streaming music and media, live traffic visualization, and more.”

 

It also states that all Tesla vehicles come with Standard Connectivity for the lifetime of the vehicle, but that will soon change. According to the automaker’s Connectivity section on the Support webpage, Tesla will remove Standard Connectivity inclusion with all new vehicle orders, with it expiring after eight years:



Read Article


Tesla Begins Cutting Back Standard Connectivity Options

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)